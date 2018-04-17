Riverdale Does Carrie: Watch Two Big Numbers From the Musical Episode

The halls are alive with the sound of music as Archie & Co. bring the infamous Broadway flop Carrie to their small-town stage on Wednesday’s Riverdale (The CW, 8/7c).

In anticipation of this major musical event — step aside, Judas! — the network has released two performances ahead of Wednesday’s broadcast: “In,” which you can check out at the top of this article, and “A Night We’ll Never Forget,” which you can view below:

Along with the smaller gems hidden throughout the numbers — Veronica’s poster for the musical Lease is a personal favorite — there’s a much larger question that begs asking: Can everyone at this school sing? I mean, I was fully aware that Archie, Betty and Veronica had pipes, but Toni? Ethel? Midge?!

Seriously, are we sure that Riverdale High is a public school and not secretly a magnet program for the performing arts?

Songs from Riverdale High’s production of Carrie: The Musical will be available to buy and stream on Spotify after the episode airs.

