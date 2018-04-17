TVLine Items: Clarkson Is Billboard Awards Host, VMAs to NYC and More

NBC is extending its relationship with Voice coach Kelly Clarkson, tapping the singer to host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The ceremony will air on NBC for the first time on Sunday, May 20 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“To prepare for hosting the Billboard Music Awards, I already have 20 costume changes planned,” Clarkson said in a statement. “I will be flying in like my girl P!nk, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan.”

* The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will return to New York City for its live broadcast on Monday, Aug. 20 from Radio City Music Hall, which last hosted the event in 2009.

* Netflix has given a 10-episode pickup to the horror drama The Order, co-starring True Blood alum Sam Trammell, our sister site Deadline reports. The series revolves around college freshman Jack Morton (iZombie‘s Jake Manley) who joins a secret society called The Order, where he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters and intrigue. The cast also includes Sarah Grey (Legends of Tomorrow), Matt Frewer (Altered Carbon, Orphan Black) and Max Martini (Training Day, Revenge).

* The robot-fighting revival BattleBots will return with new episodes on Friday, May 11 at 8 pm on Discovery Channel, and on Wednesday, May 16 at 9 pm on Science Channel.

* Comedy Central has given a pilot order to Verified With David Spade, a weekly comedy series that skewers pop culture and news through the lens of social media.

* Amazon is developing the technology drama The Peripheral, from Westworld executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Deadline reports. The project, which is based on William Gibson’s novel, follows a woman who discovers a hidden connection to a very different reality.

* OWN has given a straight-to-series order to Ambitions, a multi-generational family drama about a woman who, intent on revitalizing her marriage, finds herself going head-to-head with some of the most powerful and deceitful players in the city. The network has also picked up the unscripted dating show Ready to Love, which reveals what men say about dating when women aren’t around. Both series hail from producer Will Packer (Girls Trip, Straight Outta Compton).

