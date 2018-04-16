Drag Race Thailand Sets U.S. Premiere Date — Watch the Outrageous Trailer

One of Thailand’s most charismatic, unique, nervy and talented exports is finally sashaying over to the States.

The official trailer for Drag Race Thailand — available to watch with English subtitles on the World of Wonder Presents Plus streaming service beginning May 4 — was released today, giving fans of the franchise a look at what the Queens of the East have to offer.

Sure, there are a few noticeable changes from the U.S. format — including RuPaul being replaced by Thai queens Art Araya In-dra and Pangina Heals — but there’s still plenty of shade (“Is that your face, or did the zoo just open?”) and visits from the Pit Crew, even if you won’t find a single ginger in the bunch.

The Chilean version of Drag Race, called The Switch Drag Race, is currently available to stream on WOW Presents Plus, which costs $3.99 per month after a 30-day trial.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a peek at all that Drag Race Thailand has to offer, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.