Ratings: As ACMAs Dominate, Idol Hits Lows; Comey Q&A No. 2 for Night

CBS’ broadcast of the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards dominated Sunday night with 12.1 million total viewers — the event’s biggest audience since 2015 — and a 2.1 demo rating, holding steady versus last year.

Opposite the ACMAs, ABC’s American Idol (6.2 mil/1.2) slipped 14 and 20 percent week-to-week to hit revival (and this franchise) lows. Leading out of that, ABC News’ James Comey interview drew 9.8 mil and a 1.7.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Little Big Shots (5.5 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths, Genius Junior (3.8 mil/0.7) was steady and Timeless (2.6 mil/0.5) ticked up in audience while down a tenth to a new demo low.

FOX | Bob’s Burgers (1.8 mil/0.8) was flat, The Simpsons (2.2 mil/1.0) ticked up, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s double-epsiode average (1.7 mil/0.8) matched last week and Last Man on Earth (1.4 mil/0.6) appears to have tied series lows.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.