Night Court Star, Three-Time Emmy Nominee Harry Anderson Dead at 65

Harry Anderson, who starred in NBC’s ’80s sitcom Night Court, has died at the age of 65, our sister site Variety is reporting.

Anderson was found dead at his home in Asheville, North Carolina on Monday. No cause of death has been released, but no foul play is suspected.

After playing con man Harry the Hat in six episodes of Cheers, Anderson went on to star alongside John Larroquette and Markie Post as the goofy, amiable Judge Harry Stone on Night Court, which premiered on NBC in 1984. A staple of NBC’s primetime comedy lineup in the late ’80s, Night Court ran for a total of nine seasons, with Anderson earning three consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series from 1985 to 1987.

Anderson later starred in ABC’s 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s horror classic It, and as columnist Dave Barry in the 1993-97 CBS sitcom Dave’s World. His recent TV appearances include a 2008 episode of 30 Rock (reuniting him with his Night Court castmates) and a 2013 episode of Comedy Bang! Bang!.