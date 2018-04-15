Sarah Silverman's I Love You, America Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Sarah Silverman is ready to make America great again in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman has been renewed for an 11-episode second season, Hulu announced on Sunday. In addition, the streaming service has already confirmed a premiere date: Thursday, Sept. 6.

In each episode of I Love You, Silverman ventures out of her echo chamber and attempts to connect with people who don’t share her political point of view. According to the network release, Season 2 will delve into some “seriously funny conversation around the midterm elections.”

“I am fundamentally changed with each episode, each interview, each encounter,” Silverman said in a statement. “By the end of this I will likely be a butterfly. Or a really colorful moth.”

Word of I Love You, America‘s renewal comes five months after the conclusion of Season 1. Are you looking forward to Silverman’s return?