The Voice Season 14: Top 12 Predictions Ahead of the Live Playoffs

Since NBC is going all in on The Voice‘s Season 14 Playoffs — for the first time ever, airing three consecutive nights of live performances with real-time voting (Monday-Wednesday at 8/7c) — so is TVLine… by presenting its recapper’s picks for the contestants who will still be in the competition when the 24 survivors of the Knockouts are whittled down to the Top 12.

And I’ll be the first to admit it: I’m fickle as hell. Of the singers that I singled out as the most promising following their Blind Auditions, only four are among my best bets to make the Top 12. In the plus column, seven of the vocalists that I initially pegged as real contenders remain in the contest — and it would have been eight, had Hannah Goebel not bowed out.

So, which singers are bound for the Top 12? Check out the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to check out my predictions, then hit the comments with the three contestants from each team that you’d keep.