Donald Glover to Headline SNL in May

Donald Glover is set to make his Saturday Night Live debut in a big way.

The Atlanta star will serve not only as host of the May 5 broadcast, but also as musical guest under the pseudonym Childish Gambino. The announcement was made during Saturday’s John Mulaney-led broadcast.

Glover, of course, is no stranger to the Peacock network. Prior to creating and starring in Atlanta, he was one of the stars of the NBC sitcom Community. Before that, he served as a writer on fellow Thursday-night comedy 30 Rock.

