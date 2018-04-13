James Comey Discusses Alleged Trump Pee Tape in First ABC Interview Clip

Good Morning America on Friday previewed one of this year’s most highly anticipated interviews: George Stephanopoulos‘ sit-down with former FBI director James Comey.

In the clip (embedded below), Comey opens up about the infamous Steele dossier, and the alleged “pee tape” which is said to feature President Donald Trump involved in an obscene sexual act with Russian sex workers back in 2013.

Comey refers to a private dinner he had with Trump back in Jan. 2017, during which then-PEOTUS asked Comey to investigate the dossier and prove that the aforementioned crude act did not take place.

“[Trump] said, you know, ‘If there’s even a one percent chance my wife thinks that’s true, that’s terrible,'” Comey recalls. “And I remember thinking, ‘How could your wife think there’s a one percent chance you were with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow?’ I’m a flawed human being, but there is literally zero chance that my wife would think that was true. So, what kind of marriage to what kind of man does your wife think there’s only a 99 percent chance you didn’t do that?”

Comey went on to describe the conversation as an “out-of body experience,” saying, “I was floating above myself, looking down, saying, ‘You’re sitting here, briefing the incoming president of the United States about prostitutes in Moscow.'”

The interview, which airs as part of a special edition of 20/20 on Sunday (ABC, 10/9c), comes just days ahead of the release of Comey’s memoir, titled A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership. Excerpts from the book have already been leaked, in which the former FBI director likens Trump to a “mob boss” and compares his presidency to a “forest fire,” according to The Washington Post.