General Hospital Sneak Peek: [Spoiler] Returns — Is Anna Glad to See Him?

A very familiar face resurfaces this Friday on ABC’s General Hospital — though perhaps at not the most opportune time, if you were to ask Anna Devane!

Tristan Rogers, who made his GH debut back in December 1980 and last played WBS legend Robert Scorpio in September 2016, pops back up in the above sneak peek from Friday the 13th, and just as Anna and Jason (played by Finola Hughes and Steve Burton) are in the midst of a debate about how to handle Heinrik, if and when they track him down there in Switzerland.

Leading up to the scene above, Anna was specifically mulling a plan to have Jason pose as her bodyguard, as a means to also protect Emma. With Robert back, maybe he can fill that role instead…?

Press play above to watch Scorpio re-enter Anna’s life, while pretending that “All in Love is Fair” is playing in the background.