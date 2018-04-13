Famous in Love First Look: Rainer and Jordan Flash Back to Backsplash

Rainer and Jordan may be on the outs — par for the course when you bone your best friend’s mom, bruh! — but you’d never know it by looking at this batch of photos from Wednesday’s Famous in Love (Freeform, 8/7c).

That’s because they’re actually flashback photos from the boys’ days on their teen sitcom Backsplash, which also starred Tangey (with braces!) and Alexis (with blonde hair!) — all of whom you can see in TVLine’s exclusive first-look gallery.

These new photos of the gang’s earlier days come just as the show’s cast is set to reunite on Wednesday’s FiL, and you can imagine how well that will go.

“I was surprised by the way they wrote [Rainer’s reaction to the affair], but I love how it was handled,” Carter Jenkins tells TVLine. “I thought a lot about this moment last year, how I might handle it. I figured I’d scream-cry and never leave my room. But Rainer’s back on the set of Locked and I think a true actor finds a way to use what’s happening in their life, good or bad, and put it into the work.”

The question is: Can Rainer play it cool when he and Jordan are faced with a firing squad of fan questions at the reunion?

Peruse our gallery of flashback photos — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your hopes for the duo’s future.