TVLine Items: Xtina's Carpool Karaoke, On My Block Renewed and More

Christina Aguilera is a genie in a bottle and the next star to duet with James Corden in Carpool Karaoke.

Aguilera’s Carpool Karaoke segment will air during CBS’ The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018, airing Monday, April 23 at 10/9c. The special will also feature appearances from Mom‘s Anna Faris and Allison Janney, The Big Bang Theory‘s Kunal Nayyar and Young Sheldon himself, Iain Armitage. #CorporateSynergy

* On My Block, Netflix’s high school comedy, has been renewed for a second season, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Season 2 of Netflix’s Marvel’s Luke Cage has cast Antonique Smith (Shots Fired) as Detective Nandi Tyler, Misty Night’s replacement, per blackfilm.com.

* Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will voice Gizmoduck (aka Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera) on Disney Channel’s DuckTales on Friday, May 11 at 8 pm, Deadline reports.

* Watch a teaser for Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, the comedian’s second stand-up comedy special, launching on Sunday, May 13:

