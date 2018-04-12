RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek: Ru Has a Chat With 'Firestarter' Vixen

RuPaul is arranging a (standing) sit-down with one of this season’s fiercest competitors.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peak of tonight’s RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c), the host pays a visit to The Vixen‘s work station, where they discuss the queen’s reputation in Chicago — and how that attitude might be carrying over to the show.

“I’m the firestarter,” Vixen admits. “I shake things up.”

And Vixen certainly has been shaking things up on Drag Race. Hell, it was only one week ago that Vixen and Aquaria had their heated confrontation in the workroom — which might have gotten ugly had it not been for that spider.

Hit PLAY on the video, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 10.