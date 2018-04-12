Trial & Error Season 2: See First Photo of Kristin Chenoweth — Plus: When Does It Return?

The truest crime? We still have to wait a few months for Trial & Error to return.

The NBC comedy, which pokes fun at true-crime docuseries, will return for Season 2 with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, July 19, starting at 9/8c.

As previously reported, Kristin Chenoweth (Pushing Daisies) joins the cast this season, playing eccentric heiress Lavinia Peck-Foster. The grande dame is on trial for murder after her husband Edgar’s body is found stuffed inside a suitcase in the back of her car. Lavinia hasn’t left her home for years, and she’s very fond of her hairless cat, Fluffy… but is she a killer? She hires Josh and his law firm — who represented John Lithgow’s character Larry Henderson in Season 1 — to defend her.

The cast also includes Jayma Mays, Sherri Shepherd, Amanda Payton and Steven Boyer. Krysta Rodriguez and Lithgow departed the show after Season 1.