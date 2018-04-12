The Originals Video: Joseph Morgan Previews 'Heartbreaking' Final Season, Talks Klaus and Caroline's 'Attraction'

Joseph Morgan has a message for fans as we head into The Originals‘ upcoming fifth season: “Some of you won’t be happy.”

And that applies to every aspect of the CW drama’s final outing, from the Mikaelson family itself — which, as you’ll recall, has been divided across the world to keep The Hollow at bay — to Klaus’ long-awaited reunion with Caroline Forbes.

Both topics are covered in TVLine’s on-set interview with Morgan (the first of many to come!) as he previews the many “heartbreaking” twists awaiting the characters in the show’s final batch of episodes, which kicks off Wednesday, April 18 at 9/8c.

