TVLine Items: Netflix's SCTV Reunion, Daytime Emmys Stream and More

Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese will pay homage to SCTV through a Netflix comedy special.

Scorsese will direct An Afternoon with SCTV, which reunites past members of the Canadian sketch series, such as Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short and Dave Thomas in front of a live audience. Jimmy Kimmel will moderate the show, which is set to happen at Toronto’s Elgin Theater on Sunday, May 13 at 3 pm.

A streaming date for the special remains TBD.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will stream live on KNECT TV through Apple TV, Roku, iOS and Android, as well as on the Daytime Emmys’ social media accounts on Friday, April 29 at 8/7c, our sister site Variety reports.

* Comedian Kevin Hart (Ride Along) will host CBS’ TKO: Total Knock Out, an obstacle course competition series from Mark Burnett (Survivor) coming this summer.

* Bravo has renewed 20 of its series including, Vanderpump Rules, Top Chef, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Orange County and Dallas.

* Loudermilk, the comedy series about a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor, has been renewed for a second, 10-episode season by AT&T Audience Network, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Grantchester has been renewed for a fourth season by ITV and PBS, but it will be James Norton’s last season playing Sidney Chambers, according to Deadline.

* Watch a trailer for Dreamworks and Amazon’s revival of The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, streaming on Monday, May 28:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?