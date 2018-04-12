Scandal Series Finale Promo: Who Won't Live to See the End?

Never one for subtlety, Scandal is literally going out with a bang.

Yes, there’s a classic gunshot heard in the final moments of the ABC drama’s series finale promo, which aired following Thursday’s penultimate episode.

And while I try not to get too swept up in theories, it’s kind of hard not to speculate as to which character will have their boooones! buried next. Considering how close Jake came to offing Rowan this week, I’m putting Papa Pope near the top of my list of potential victims. But perhaps I should be careful what I wish for, because I’d also love to see Jake or Cyrus — or both, even though it’s neither my birthday nor Christmas — whacked by series’ end.

In addition to the gunshot, which is followed by a rather horrified expression on Olivia’s face, the promo also gives us a first look at the hearing of the century: the exposing of B613 to the world. (I completely forgot that Huck’s real full name is Diego Muñoz.)

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: How do you want Scandal to end?