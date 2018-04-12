Ray Donovan: Susan Sarandon Returns as Series Regular for Season 6

Susan Sarandon will be following Ray Donovan to the Big Apple. Showtime announced Thursday that the Oscar winner will reprise her role as studio head Sam Winslow for the drama’s NYC-set sixth season, which is slated to bow this fall.

Sarandon — who presumably will attempt to fill the void left by former leading lady Paula Malcomson, whose Abby succumbed to cancer last season — will be a series regular.

Back in October at the conclusion of Season 5, Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander hinted at Sarandon’s return, telling us, “We’re all very interested in Susan’s character and we’re all hoping that there’s a place for her [in Season 6].”