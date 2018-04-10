You Trailer: Penn Badgley Goes Full Stalker in New Lifetime Drama

Lifetime’s You is a tale as old as time: Boy meets girl, boy saves girl from an oncoming subway train, boy becomes dangerously obsessed with girl and uses social media to systematically infiltrate every aspect of her life. (Come on, I did say this was on Lifetime!)

Based on the 2015 novel by Caroline Kepnes, the 10-episode drama stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl) as Joe, the aforementioned “boy,” and Elizabeth Lail (Dead of Summer) as Beck, the story’s “girl.” Lifetime released the first official trailer on Tuesday, and if the unsettling cover of Cheap Trick’s “I Want You to Want Me” isn’t enough to tip you off, things take a pretty dark turn. Hell, the story practically is one long, dark turn.

Premiering Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10/9c, You also stars Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), Zach Cherry (Crashing) and Luca Padovan. Additionally, John Stamos (Fuller House) appears as a special guest star.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.