Wheel of Fortune Contestant Loses With Embarrassing Mispronunciation — Watch the Video and Feel His Shame

Meet Jonny, the man who will be haunted by flamingos for the rest of his life.

Jonny, a contestant on Monday’s Wheel of Fortune, managed to successfully complete the phrase “flamenco dance lessons,” but he didn’t take home the $7,100 prize. Why not, you ask? Well, it might have something to do with the fact that he said “flamingo dance lessons” when asked to solve the puzzle.

Yes, folks, pronunciation matters in Wheel of Fortune. Just ask contestant Ashley, who was more than happy to speak the puzzle correctly, taking home the prize money that had poor Jonny’s name written all over it.

