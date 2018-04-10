Scandal Sneak Peek: Olivia Arms Mellie for Her (Final?) Battle Against Cyrus

As Mellie prepares to defend herself against accusations that she attempted to have Cyrus killed, Olivia offers her the same advice you’d give someone appearing on Watch What Happens Live for the first time: “Do not plead the fifth.”

With only one episode remaining until Scandal‘s series finale, tensions are running high for the Gladiators and their associates — especially Mellie, who maintains her innocence during Thursday’s episode (ABC, 10/9c) in the face of great opposition.

(It only stresses me out more that the official episode description alludes to “new levels of deceit” in Jake and Cyrus’ bid for the Oval.)

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your hopes for Scandal‘s final few hours below.