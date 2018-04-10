Seth Meyers learned firsthand Sunday that comedy isn’t the only area where timing is crucial.

On Monday’s Late Night, Meyers related how he had to assist his wife, Alexi Ashe, as she very quickly gave birth to their second son… in the lobby of their apartment building.

“We basically get to the steps of our building, walking out the steps, and my wife says, ‘I can’t get in the car, I’m gonna have the baby right now,'” Meyers told his audience.

Ashe’s mother, Joanne, and the couple’s midwife also helped the expectant mother through her incredibly quick labor.

“This is how fast it happened. I called 9-1-1 and over the course of a minute conversation — I basically said, ‘We’re about to have a baby, we’re having a baby, we had a baby,'” Meyers said. “I went from someone calling about an emergency to just sharing good news with a stranger.”

Meyers and Ashe named their son Axel Strahl. He joins brother Ashe Olsen.

Press PLAY on the video above to hear Meyers tell the whole crazy story.