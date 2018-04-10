The Flash Sneak Peek: What Does Gypsy's Dad Want With Cisco?

When The CW’s The Flash returns from a four-week break tonight at 8/7c, the “vacation” is indeed very much over for Cisco, who gets a startling visit from his girlfriend’s gruff dad.

In the episode “Null and Annoyed,” Danny Trejo reprises his role as Breacher, who in the exclusive sneak peek above arrives from Earth-19 to share a problem that perhaps only Cisco can help him with. Press play above to see what is bothering Cynthia’s pop, and whether Cisco is prepared to save the day.

Elsewhere in the Kevin Smith-directed hour: When Barry and Ralph take different approaches to finding the remaining bus metas before DeVoe gets to them, the two wind up clashing over what it means to be a hero.

