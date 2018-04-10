Kristin Kreuk's Burden of Truth Gets July Premiere Date on The CW; Lucy Hale's Life Sentence to Wrap in June

Kristin Kreuk is planning a summer return to The CW.

Burden of Truth — a 10-episode Canadian drama which finds the former Smallville/Beauty and the Beast star playing a hot-shot lawyer — will premiere on Wednesday, July 11 at 8/7c, followed by a new episode of The Originals.

But before we say hello to Kreuk, we’ll say goodbye to Lucy Hale. The first season finale of Life Sentence, which has not yet been renewed for a sophomore outing, will air Friday, June 15 at 9 pm.

Also just announced: New fantasy drama series The Outpost will premiere Tuesday, July 10 at 8 pm, followed by a new episode of The 100.

Your thoughts on The CW’s incoming (and outgoing) summer programming? Drop ’em in a comment below.