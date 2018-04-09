TV Swag Auction-palooza: Ausiello's Giving Away His Fave Treasures From Buffy, Felicity, Gilmore Girls and More

It’s the revival you’ve been waiting for: My TV swag charity auction is back — and sources confirm to me exclusively that this is the best one yet. Why? Because this time I am Not. Messing. Around.

Included among the 29 auctions — the proceeds from which will benefit The Carcinoid Cancer Foundation — are some of my most coveted tube treasures. We’re talking priceless, one-of-a-kind keepsakes from the likes of Felicity, Gilmore Girls, the original Melrose Place, Fringe, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Friends, Party of Five, Breaking Bad, Spartacus, Heroes, Charmed and more.

I honestly can’t believe I’m parting with these gems, but life is short and, well, those aforementioned sources also tell me I won’t be able to take the loot with me to the big display case in the sky. Also, I seriously need to make more room for Smurfs de-clutter my life.

The auction, which is already underway via this link, concludes Monday May 16 at 9 am EST. So bid your hearts away and support a cause near and dear to my heart in the process.