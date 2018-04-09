TVLine Items: Preacher's Return Date, Ransom Ratings, TWD Teaser and More

You better start praying because AMC has announced Preacher‘s Season 3 premiere date.

Season 3 of the dark dramedy will premiere on Sunday, June 24 at 10/9c. In the upcoming season, Jesse Custer returns home to Angelville and enlists help from his friends to move on from his past, as the fate of the world depends on it.

RELATEDPreacher Renewed for Season 3 at AMC

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Ransom‘s Season 2 premiere on CBS this Saturday night drew 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, steady in audience while ticking up in the demo versus its freshman finale.

RELATEDMom Renewed for Season 6 at CBS

* BET has cancelled The Quad, about the new president (Anika Noni Rose) of a fictional Georgia university, after a two-season run, Deadline reports.

* Watch a trailer for Season 3 of Bill Nye Saves the World, premiering Friday, May 11 on Netflix:

* Watch a teaser for the Season 8 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead, airing Sunday, April 15 at 9 pm:

* Hulu has released key art for Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale, whose first two episodes launch on Wednesday, April 25; click to zoom:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?