Ratings: Instinct Rises on Golf-Boosted Night, 60 Minutes Ties Idol for Win

CBS’ Instinct this Sunday drew 8.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, up 24 and 50 percent week-to-week with a beefier 60 Minutes lead-in.

The newsmagazine itself (10.8 mil/1.5) surged 30 and 114 percent leading out of the Masters, hitting its second-best numbers of 2018.

Wrapping CBS’ night, NCIS: LA (8.1 mil/0.9) and Madam Secretary (6.3 mil/0.6) were each up a tenth.

Elsewhere….

ABC | American Idol (7.2 mil/1.5) ticked down week-to-week but was up a tenth from Monday, tying 60 Minutes for the Sunday demo win. Deception (3.7 mil/0.7) dipped.

NBC | Little Big Shots (6.7 mil/0.9), Genius Junior (4.5 mil/0.7) and Timeless (2.5 mil/0.7) were all steady, though the latter dropped a few eyeballs.

FOX | Bob’s Burgers (1.7 mil/0.8) and Last Man on Earth (1.5 mil/0.7) ticked up, everyone else was steady.

