Ratings: Will & Grace Flat With Finale, Grey's and Big Bang Eye Lows

NBC’s Will & Grace put a ring on Season 9 with 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, dipping to its smallest revival audience while holding onto last week’s demo low.

Everything else on the Peacock this Thursday night — Superstore (3.2 mil/0.8), A.P. Bio (2.3 mil/0.6), Champions (2 mil/0.5) and Chicago Fire (5.4 mil/1.0) — similarly were steady week-to-week.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy 6.8 mil/1.6) dipped 6 percent and two tenths to mark series lows. Station 19 (5.1 mil/1.0) slipped 14 percent and two tenths, while Scandal (3.9 mil/0.9) ticked up.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to MLB preemptions, Supernatural (1.85 mil/0.6) is currently down a tenth, while Arrow (1.37 mil/0.4) is steady.

CBS | Big Bang Theory (12.7 mil/2.3) dipped two tenths to what marks a series low, Young Sheldon (11.6 mil/1.9) and Life in Pieces (6.2 mil/0.9) each were down a tenth and Mom (8.5 mil/1.4) was steady. S.W.A.T. (5.1 mil/0.8) hit and held onto season lows.

FOX | Gotham (2.54 mil/0.7) and Showtime at the Apollo (2.68 mil/0.6) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

