It’s a One Life to Live reunion… sort of.

TVLine has your exclusive first look at Sunday’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 8:30/7:30c), which finds real-life marrieds Melissa and David Fumero back on screen together for the first time since playing Adriana Cramer and Cristian Vega on the aforementioned ABC soap.

In the episode, Jake surprises fiancée Amy (Melissa Fumero) with an investigation into a series of arsons connected to her favorite crossword puzzle author, Vin Stermley (guest star David Fumero). Rather than ignore the chemistry between spouses, the show plays into it, making Vin and Amy two anagram-obsessed peas in a pod. Jake in turn gets jealous and begins to feel like a third wheel.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be tuning in for the OLTL “reunion.”