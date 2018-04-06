Murphy Brown Revival Cast Assembles for First Look at CBS Comedy's Return

FYI: Consider this your unofficial first look at CBS’ upcoming Murphy Brown revival.

Several cast members from the original series, as well as newcomer Niko Dodani and creator Diane English, assembled Thursday night, offering a hint of what we can expect when the sitcom returns this fall — exactly 20 years after wrapping its successful (18 Emmys!) run on the Eye Network. The revival, airing sometime this fall, has been ordered for 13 episodes.

In addition to star Candice Bergen, who first posted the group shot, OG cast members Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud are also pictured. One noticeably absent cast member is Jake McDorman, who snagged the role of Murphy Brown’s grown-up son Avery.

Check out the reunion photo below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Murphy Brown‘s return to television.