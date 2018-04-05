Drag Race Sneak Peek: A Spider Invades the Workroom, Saves Aquaria's Life

Remember that scene in Dumbo where the mouse waltzes into the tent and all the elephants freak out? Prepare to see the RuPaul’s Drag Race version of that — only with more shade than a circus tent could provide.

TVLine’s exclusive clip from tonight’s episode (VH1, 8/7c) finds the queens bickering in the workroom, with Aquaria asking The Vixen, “Can we talk about how your best drag is someone else’s wig? That’s just confusing.”

“If you brought your best drag, why didn’t you wear it on the runway?” Vixen responds. “What are you saying, I’m at the top and you’re at the bottom? You tried to be shady, it didn’t work.”

“America, let the facts be the facts: Vixen just handed Aquaria her ass in a gift bag,” Monique Heart declares. “Gift-wrapped. There you go. Merry Christmas.”

What transpires next is glorious madness, and I wouldn’t dream of spoiling the outcome. Hit PLAY on the video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 10 so far.