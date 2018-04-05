Camping Star Jennifer Garner Posts First Photo From HBO Comedy's Set

They’re going to need a bigger tent.

Jennifer Garner on Thursday posted a casual (yet sprawling!) group photo from the set of her new HBO comedy Camping. “Let us commence,” she wrote in the caption. “The cast of #HBOCamping before we’re sunburned and covered in ticks.”

The shot is the first time we’ve seen the cast assembled; in addition to Garner, the photo includes David Tennant (Doctor Who), Juliette Lewis (Secrets and Lies), Bridget Everett (Inside Amy Schumer), Bret Gelman (Stranger Things), Ione Sky (Say Anything), Arturo del Puerto (Fear the Walking Dead), Janicza Bravo (Love) and Duncan Joiner (Lethal Weapon). Garner also calls out writers/executive producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner (Girls).

The eight-episode, half-hour series follows dysfunctional husband-and-wife duo Walt and Kathryn (played by Tennant and Garner, respectively), who orchestrate a group camping trip from hell to celebrate the husband’s 45th birthday. Everett co-stars as a nature-loving lesbian named Harry, Sky plays hospice worker Carleen, and Lewis portrays a reiki healer/certified public accountant who goes by Jandice.

Camping, based on a British series of the same name, is in production in Los Angeles.

Are you planning to go Camping with Garner & Co? Hit the comments!