Hidden Figures Series Eyed at Nat Geo

Having previously gotten you better acquainted with a Genius, Nat Geo now wants to tell the story of three brilliant NASA mathematicians.

The cable channel is in the early stages of adapting the acclaimed 2016 film Hidden Figures, which told the story of a team of female, African-American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program.

Per our sister site Variety, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping would serve as EPs on the TV project, just as they did on the feature film.

Starring Octavia Spencer, Empire‘s Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae, Hidden Figures received three Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture and supporting actress Spencer (who also earned Golden Globe and SAG Award noms). The film also won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

As a reminder, Season 2 of Nat Geo’s aforementioned Genius will premiere Tuesday, April 24 and follow Pablo Picasso (played by Antonio Banderas).