Ratings: Empire Slips, Still Tops Night

Fox’s Empire this Wednesday drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating, slipping three tenths in the demo to match its series low, yet still eking out the nightly win over CBS’ Survivor.

Leading out of that, Star (4.3 mil/1.3) was down two tenths from its own midseason premiere.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Survivor (8.2 mil/1.6) and Criminal Minds (5.9 mil/1.0 out of an NCIS rerun) each dipped a tenth.

THE CW | With its final Wednesday outing, the Friday-bound Life Sentence (440K/0.2) ticked up.

ABC | Alex, Inc. (3.8 mil/0.9) slipped two tenths from its premiere, The Goldbergs (5.4 mil/1.3) and American Housewife (4.6 mil/1.2) each dipped a tenth, Modern Family (5.5 mil/1.5) ticked up and Designated Survivor (3.9 mil/0.7) was steady.

NBC | The Blacklist (5.4 mil/0.9) was steady.

