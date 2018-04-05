Big Little Lies Season 2: Meryl Streep Makes Her Debut — FIRST PHOTO

Meryl Streep has touched down in Monterey.

With filming underway on Big Little Lies‘ second season, star Nicole Kidman shared on social media Thursday the first image of the three-time Oscar champ on the series’ set. As previously reported, Streep is joining the cast as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s deceased character Perry (and the mother-in-law of Kidman’s widow Celeste).

“First day on the set with Meryl and my darling boys,” Kidman wrote on Instagram.

In announcing Streep’s hiring back in January, HBO released this teaser for her character: “Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son’s death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers.”

Big Little Lies‘ seven-episode “sequel” is slated to bow in early 2019.