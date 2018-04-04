Shades of Blue to End With Season 3

Cop, out. NBC announced Wednesday that its Jennifer Lopez-fronted police drama Shades of Blue will come to an end following its 10-episode third season, which bows on Sunday, June 17 at 10/9c.

In a statement, Lopez — who also serves as an EP on Blue — noted that the series had reached its natural creative end point. “We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how [Harlee]’s journey ends, which is true redemption,” she revealed. “The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled.”

Lopez, who remains in business with NBC via World of Dance and the oft-delayed Bye Bye Birdie Live!, added, “Playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful.”

The Blue cast also included Ray Liotta, Drea de Matteo, Dayo Okeniyi, Vincent Laresca, Hampton Fluker and Sarah Jeffery.