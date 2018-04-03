The Mick Sneak Peek: Mickey Beats the Truth Out of Sabrina in Season 2 Finale

Sabrina’s graduation day arrives on tonight’s season finale of The Mick (Fox, 9:30/8:30c), so why aren’t congratulations in order?

As you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Sabrina hasn’t been entirely honest about her collegiate plans. She tells the family that she isn’t going to Yale because she wasn’t accepted, but Mickey discovers there’s more to Sabrina’s story during a fact-finding mission to New Haven.

So why is Sabrina lying this time? You’ll have to press PLAY on the video above to find out. Then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Are you crossing your fingers for a Season 3 renewal?