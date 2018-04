NBC’s The Voice this Monday drew 9.9 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, ticking down week to week but improving its lead over American Idol.

Leading out of that, Good Girls (4.3 mil/0.9) was steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Idol (7.1 mil/1.4) dipped to new revival lows. The Crossing debuted to 5.5 mil and a 1.0.

THE CW | DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (1.25 mil/0.4) was steady.