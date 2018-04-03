NCIS: New Orleans Sneak Peek: Percy Goes All In — on Her Way Out?

NCIS: New Orleans Agent Sonja Percy’s plan to draw out a target comes up snake eyes in this exclusive sneak peek from Shalita Grant‘s final episode of the CBS drama.

In the episode “High Stakes” (airing Tuesday at 10/9c), Percy and Lasalle go undercover at a high-stakes, underground poker game after the organizer (Power‘s Lucy Walters) targets players who have access to a naval research laboratory.



In the clip above, Percy is working a pretty good poker hand, but maintaining the interest of their target may not be “in the cards,” as you’ll see by pressing play.

Agent Percy of course is holding other cards quite close to the vest, having taken an interview with the FBI, as previously revealed to the audience. Will she swap badges by episode’s end?

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Laurel Pride (guest star Shanley Caswell) visits her dad during spring break to discuss options after her upcoming graduation.