Felicity Reunion Slated for ATX Festival

The classic Team Ben vs. Team Noel debate is about to be reignited.

The cast of the seminal WB drama Felicity will reunite at this year’s ATX Festival, which takes place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

Series stars Keri Russell (Felicity), Scott Speedman (Ben), Tangi Miller (Elena), Amanda Foreman (Meghan), Amy Jo Johnson (Julie) and Ian Gomez (Javier) will be in attendance, along with director/producer Lawrence Trilling. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

The TV fest will also host a “TGIHulu!” panel featuring the following executive producers and cast members from ABC’s iconic ’90s “TGIF” comedy block: Boy Meets World star Ben Savage and creator Michael Jacobs, Perfect Strangers actor Bronson Pinchot, Family Matters actress Kellie Shangyne Williams, Family Matters and Step by Step EP William Bickley, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch EP Nell Scovell.

Other recently announced ATX programming includes a sneak peek at FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC and a panel for Syfy’s Wynonna Earp.

More event info can be found at atxfestival.com.