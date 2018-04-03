Eric Bana to Hoodwink Connie Britton in Bravo's True-Crime Drama Dirty John

Never did the course of true crime love run smooth: Eric Bana has been cast as the slick John Meehan in Bravo’s upcoming Dirty John, TVLine has learned.

The Hulk star will play the good-looking, charming title character, who romances Connie Britton’s character, Debra Newell, and later pulls her into his web of lies. The series is based on the true-crime podcast of the same name and, per the official logline, “chronicles the true story of how a romance with Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial and manipulation.”

Primarily a film actor, Bana’s big-screen credits include Black Hawk Down, Troy, Munich, Star Trek and The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Dirty John landed a two-season order at the cable network in January. Bana, like Britton, also will executive-produce the series. Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham will pen the first season; Season 2 will deal with a different case entirely.