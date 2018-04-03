TVLine Items: Cardi B Co-Hosts Tonight Show, Lenk on Good Fight and More

Cardi B is a rapper, chart-topper and now, she will be a talk-show host.

The Grammy-nominated artist is set to be the first co-host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She’ll appear on the Monday, April 9, episode, helping Fallon interview guests and performing a song off of her upcoming album “Invasion of Privacy,” set to release on Friday, April 6.

* Katrina Lenk (Broadway’s The Band’s Visit) will return in Season 2 of The Good Fight, recurring as Colin Sweeney’s fiancée, Nafatali Amado, per Deadline.

* ESPN+, a new subscription-based streaming app, will launch on Thursday, April 12, and will live-stream thousands of sporting events not found on cable, according to Deadspin.

* Matthew Morrisson (Glee), Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Hamilton cast members, Rachel Bloom and some of her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-stars will be among those performing in From Broadway with Love: A Benefit Concert for Parkland, USA on Monday, April 16, Deadline reports. The event will be held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

