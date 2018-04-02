Good Doctor: Fiona Gubelmann, Plus 3 Others, Promoted to Series Regular

The Good Doctor is staffing up, promoting four recurring actors to series regulars for Season 2.

Among those joining the ABC medical drama’s ensemble on a permanent basis are Fiona Gubelmann (who plays Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park) and Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim), our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Paige Spara, who appeared in the first half of Season 1 as Dr. Shaun Murphy’s neighbor and love interest Lea, has also been bumped up to series regular.

The four promotions come on the heels of some bad news: Original cast member Chuku Modu (aka Dr. Jared Kalu) will not return for the second season. (More on that exit here.)

Good Doc fans, are you excited to see more of the quartet?