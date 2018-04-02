The Good Doctor Twist: [Spoiler] Exits

The following story contains a major spoiler about The Good Doctor’s second season — proceed at your own peril.

It sounds like The Good Doctor‘s Dr. Jared Kalu just couldn’t pass up that opportunity in Denver.

Chuku Modu, whose character received a job offer at the close of Season 1, will not return for the ABC drama’s second season, our sister site Deadline reports.

When TVLine spoke with showrunner David Shore last month, he admitted, “We don’t have it all worked out yet, but [whether Jared will leave is a] reasonable question for the audience to have.”

And now we have our answer.