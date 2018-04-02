Culture Clash Recast: Biniam Bizuneh to Play Beth Behrs' Fiancé in Fox Pilot

Fox is making some significant tweaks to its Lee Daniels-produced comedy pilot Our People. For starters, it has a new title — Culture Clash. It also has a new co-lead in Biniam Bizuneh.

The actor-writer-comedian has been tapped to replace Bernard David Jones (The Mayor) as the male lead opposite 2 Broke Girls‘ Beth Behrs, TVLine has learned. The recast was made following the pilot’s first table read.

Based on the Israeli format Nevsu: A Young Multi-Cultural Couple, the potential single-camera series centers on a married couple (played by Bizuneh and Behrs) with deeply divergent backgrounds: he’s from a bombastic African family; she’s from a mid-western family. Together, they try to build a normal life together — though nobody can agree what “normal” means.

The cast also includes Lea Thompson (Caroline in the City), Charles Parnell (The Last Ship), Skai Jackson (Jesse), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (Impastor) and Matthew Glave (ER).

Vali Chandrasekaran (Modern Family) penned the pilot script and serves as an EP alongside Daniels.