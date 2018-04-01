Jesus Christ Superstar Live's Best and Worst Moments — Plus: Grade It!

NBC doled out quite the religious experience Sunday, giving viewers a tw0-and-a-half-hour live performance of Jesus Christ Superstar on one of Christianity’s holiest days: Easter.

The event’s cast drew from a variety of genres, featuring R&B star John Legend as Jesus, singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, rock legend Alice Cooper as King Herod and Power‘s Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas. But was the broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera sound like a choir of angels? Or did the whole thing turn into a holy terror?

We’ve highlighted some moments of pure heaven — as well as a few instances where God wasn’t in the details. (Hey, it’s live TV! Things happen!)

