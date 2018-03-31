Ratings: Five-0 and Blue Bloods Return Up From NCAA Break; Dynasty Rises

Back from its two-week March Madness benching, CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 delivered 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, ticking up in the demo from its last fresh outing and leading Good Friday/the start of Passover in that measure.

Blue Bloods (8.3 mil/0.9) also returned up a tenth and led Friday, as it does, in total audience. Opening the Eye’s night, MacGyver (6.4 mil/0.8) dipped to match series lows.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to baseball preemptions, Dynasty (990K/0.3) rebounded from last week’s sad little 0.1 while also growing its audience 50 percent.

ABC | Once Upon a Time (2.08 mil/0.5) dipped to an audience low while ticking up in the demo; Agents of SHIELD (1.86 mil/0.5) drew its second-smallest audience ever while flat in the demo.

NBC | Blindspot (2.9 mil/0.5) and Taken (2.1 mil/0.3) both dipped to series lows.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (3 mil/0.8) was steady.

