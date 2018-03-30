Stuck In the Middle Cancelled at Disney Channel After Three Seasons

Disney Channel is no longer Stuck In the Middle.

The multi-camera comedy, headlined by Jenna Ortega, will come to an end after three seasons, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series, which starred Ortega as the middle child in a bustling family of seven kids, will air its third and final season beginning this summer. Ortega hinted at the show’s conclusion in a tearful Instagram video (see below).

The actress will now transition into the ABC comedy pilot Man of the House, starring Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) and Leslie Bibb (GCB, Popular) as two recently divorced sisters who decide to move in together to raise their children under one roof. Ortega — who also portrayed young Jane on Jane the Virgin and voices Princess Isabel on Elena of Avalor — will play Elena, the fifteen-year-old daughter of Bibb’s character. She is described as a beautiful and mean-spirited only child who doesn’t adjust well to sharing a house with her cousins.