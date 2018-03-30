The Originals' Final Season Moves to Wednesdays, Bumping Life Sentence

The Originals‘ end is beginning a bit sooner than we thought.

The CW has announced that the fifth and final season will now air on Wednesdays, with its premiere moved up to Wednesday, April 18 at 9/8c, where it will lead out of Riverdale‘s big musical episode. (The Originals was originally set to return on Friday, April 20.)

The move all but seals the fate of the ailing Life Sentence, which with its fourth post-Riverdale outing hit the dreaded 0.1 in the demo. After one more Wednesday airing (on April 4), the Lucy Hale dramedy will shift to Fridays at 9 pm, beginning April 27.

The schedule shake-up impacts the season finales for Jane the Virgin and Dynasty, which will now respectively land on Friday, April 20 and Friday, May 11.

Are you excited about The Originals‘ earlier start date? Saddened by Life Sentence‘s move? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.