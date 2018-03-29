Brooklyn 99 Video: Is Sterling K. Brown About to Get Away With Murder?

He’s already played a criminal prosecutor on The People v. O.J. Simpson. Now, Sterling K. Brown is venturing over to the other side of the law to portray a murder suspect on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

TVLine has your exclusive first look at the very special bottle episode (airing Easter Sunday at 8:30/7:30c on Fox), which is inspired by the Homicide classic “Three Men and Adena.” The This Is Us star, who takes on the role of suspected killer Philip Davidson, is the subject of an all-night interrogation by Andy Samberg’s Det. Peralta and Homicide alum Andre Braugher’s Captain Holt.

In the following clip, Jake takes the lead and grills Davidson about his whereabouts on the night of the murder. He quickly gets thrown off track when he makes reference to a classic video game, and Davidson gives him a helpful tip.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to Brown’s guest stint.